Menina de 5 anos é considerada a “Garota mais bonita do mundo”

Oh yes she's human ! She's also an angel ! "J A R E " I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes ! Posing them as adults ! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait ! J A R E , when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style TEAM Muse : the_j3_sisters Make up by Dammy of iposhlooks Creative style direction Mofebamuyiwa Hair by totalshopwigs Hair styled by hairkarved Styled by styledbyseun