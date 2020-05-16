Menina de 5 anos é considerada a “Garota mais bonita do mundo”

Bisola Mofeoluwa Bamuyiwa é uma fotógrafa autodidata e dona de uma empresa de fotografia chamada BMB studio em Lagos, Nigéria. Ela começou sua carreira profissional em 2012, mas se interessou por fotografia no ensino médio, onde comprou sua primeira câmera e documentou festas escolares.
Bamuyiwa viaja pela Nigéria e África, capturando diversas pessoas bonitas. Em uma entrevista ao Bored Panda , ela disse que escolhe modelos com base no tema que deseja criar: “Na maioria das vezes, procuro a fraqueza e a torno forte e inspiradora”. Seu objetivo é pegar o feio e fazer o mundo ver a beleza nele.
No site dela, ela escreve: “Quero que as pessoas vejam como visualizo a vida em tudo o que fotografo e dou esperança a alguém”.
Oh yes she's human ! She's also an angel ! "J A R E " I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes ! Posing them as adults ! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait ! J A R E , when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style
De fato, Bamuyiwa é o autor do agora famoso retrato da “garota mais bonita do mundo” que invadiu a Internet. Esta foto mostra a beleza de uma menina nigeriana de 5 anos e é seguro dizer que a beleza dela está fora deste mundo.
Jare, uma menina da Nigéria de cinco anos, foi apelidada de “garota mais bonita do mundo” depois que o fotógrafo Mofe Bamuyiwa compartilhou fotos dela em sua conta no Instagram.
BEAUTIFUL ART WORK OF J O M I of the @the_j3_sisters The elder sister of J A R E When I was a child I always wanted to wear my Mum's shoes , cloths and do all she did as a woman . I wasn't afraid of being that woman , though I wasn't aware , nothing scared me of the cost it would take to be a woman . "I WAS FEARLESS AS A CHILD " I'm sure every girl has gone through this stage and can totally relate . Meeting Jomi of the @the_j3_sisters Was more inspiring . Asides that she is bright and beautiful , she is very coordinated and every pose directed , she did better than I told her to do . She definitely has buttressed and given me more proof that every little girl dreams of being a woman . I guess was looking for a platform to showcase her inner woman !!! Photography is my little way of expressing my thoughts than in words and so I am not the best curator of my work . Be inspired